Salman Khan’s who’s currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, is now making headlines for altogether different reasons. Last evening, the makers of the film dropped the official trailer of the film at the star-studded trailer launch event. However, now hours after that the actor has reportedly landed in trouble after he received a death call from an unknown user. Yes, you heard that right!

The actor was earlier in news for purchasing a bulletproof SUV, amid the death threats. For the unversed, after Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala’s killing, a shocking letter was found outside Salman Khan’s house that every thought was sent to him by gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. Scroll down to read about the latest update.

According to a latest media report in ANI, Mumbai Police have received a call from a person, who identified himself as Roki Bhai from Rajasthan’s Jodhpur. In his call, the person in question has threatened to kill Bollywood actor Salman Khan by the end of this month. Yes, you heard that right! A Mumbai Police officer said in a statement, “In a call received at Police Control Room yesterday, a man who identified himself as Roki Bhai from Rajasthan’s Jodhpur threatened to kill actor Salman Khan on April 30. Further investigation underway.”

Last year, on May 29, Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala was killed in the Mansa district of Punjab while he was on his way to his home. Reportedly, the ‘Old Skool’ singer has released a song 295 for his haters following which he was executed on May 29, i.e., 29/5.

Well, now almost a year later, another killer who claims to be from Jodhpur has announced April 30 as the D-Day for Salman Khan!

Last night, we reported Salman Khan was seen arriving at the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan trailer launch with heavy security. Owing to Bhaijaan’s safety, ahead of the event, there were check points at every corner.

