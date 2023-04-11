Rhea Chakraborty has been away from the big screens ever since the Sushant Singh Rajput case. The actress was last seen in Chehre, co-starring Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi and others. She is now making her showbiz comeback with Roadies 19 and announced so with a savage video yesterday. Below is how Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister reacted to it!

Most by now know, Rhea is joining Prince Narula and Gautam Gulati as gang leaders on Sonu Sood hosted show. The show has been under the radar since Rannvijay Singha made his exit and netizens have had mixed reactions. Chakraborty’s addition irked many, especially those still waiting for CBI’s verdict in the SSR case.

The announcement video shared by MTV Roadies yesterday witnessed Rhea Chakraborty react to trolls and haters saying, “Aapko kya laga main wapas nahi aaungi? Darr jaungi? Darne ki baari kisi aur ki hai” Now, the sister of late Sushant Singh Rajput, Priyanka Singh, has responded to the announcement and also has a brutal message for the actress.

Priyanka Singh, who is active by the username @withoutthemind on Twitter shared a tweet that read, “तुम क्यूँ डरोगी? तुम तो व्यश्या थी, हो, और रहोगी! प्रशन् ये है कि तुम्हारे उपभोगता कौन है? कोई सत्ताधारी ही ये हिम्मत दे सकता है। WhoResponsible 4Delay InSSRCs is obvious (Why would you be afraid? You were, are, and will remain a prostitute! The question is who are your consumers? Only a ruler can give this courage.)

The comments section had mixed reactions, with many calling out Sushant Singh Rajput’s for her derogatory remark.

A user wrote, “How pathetic is this how could you say this to a woman as u yourself a women. Should think twice before using such words. SSR would have never ever used these types of words He used to respect women a lot . By using such words kya tum kisi bhi angle se SSR ki bahen lagti ho.”

Another commented, “It is better to tweet all these big dialogues, you go to the Supreme Court, if you can’t go to the Supreme Court, then atlast come on the road and join hands with the general public, ask them to join hands, all these efforts will give you some work.”

“Look at their dirty face… Kitna ghamand hai… Openly challenge.. itna honsla aata Kahan se hai..apne corrupt system se… Mafia… Sargana… Consumers jo kehlo sb km hai in logon k liye,” wrote another.

