Telugu star Jr NTR has been basing in the glory since his film RRR bagged the coveted Oscar award earlier this year. Recent reports claimed he is now being roped in to play badie in War 2 opposite Hrithik Roshan, which sent many fans into a meltdown.

While it will be interesting to see the Telugu superstar making his Bollywood debut, that too as a villain in the spy action film, he wasn’t the first choice for the role. A host of other superstars were approached by the makers before they finalised the Temper actor.

As per Cine Josh’s report, the makers of War 2 first planned to cast Young Rebel Star Prabhas, but the Baahubali star turned down the project, citing his previous commitments. Later the makers planned to cast Rowdy Star Vijay Devarakonda. However, Vijay Devarakonda, for some reason, decided against it. Finally, when it came to NTR, he lapped up to the offer.

Moreover, there was a rumour that War 2 will be directed by Ayan Mukerji instead of Siddharth Anand. When the director recently revealed the release dates for Brahmastra 2 and 3 and stated that he would be working on another movie in the break, rumours of him helming the sequel began to circulate. At an event, when asked about it, the director kept a smile on his face without responding.

Several rumours claim the makers want to cast Alia Bhatt as the movie’s female protagonist. But, according to some rumours, the choice for the movie’s highly awaited female protagonist has not yet been made. Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, and Sharvari Wagh are the three actresses under consideration.

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer War, directed by Siddharth Anand, were among the highest-grossing box office hits. Now, its sequel has created a huge buzz on social media.

