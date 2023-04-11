Chunkey Panday and Bhavana Pandey’s daughter Ananya Panday has already become a sensation within a short span of her career in Bollywood. At the very initial stage, she faced the lows along with the highs but is also immensely loved by her fans. She enjoys a massive follower base on Instagram. However, for the past few months, the actress is getting linked up with the actor Aditya Roy Kapur. Now, her mother has addressed it and clarified it. Read more to get the scoop!

Bhavana was last featured in the popular Netflix show Fabulous Lives of the Bollywood Wives along with Maheep Kapoor, Seema Sajdeh and Neelam Kothari. The show collected a huge number of views, and all of these wives became sensational.

Now, coming back to the interview. In a conversation with ETimes, Bhavana Pandey talked about her daughter Ananya Panday’s love life and said, “The fact is that Ananya is single and link ups happen in a profession like this. It’s okay. It’s like that’s a part and parcel of an actor’s life, and you have to take everything in, good or bad. I feel like they get so much love and adulation, so I’d rather genuinely focus on that than the negativity that comes with it, because the positives definitely outweigh the negative.”

While talking about the highs and lows that Ananya has faced in her career so far, Bhavana Pandey shared how she advised her to deal with the failures. She said, “My advice to her was to not be too hard on yourself and give it your best. And then of course, you know, there’s so many other factors. I told her to be a good person, to be kind and respectful. I also told her that whether you are at your highest of highs or lowest of lows, keep your feet firmly on the ground. As for professional advice, I don’t think it is my place because I’ve not been an actor. So I could only give her advice in terms of being a good human being.”

When asked how the Pandays deal with the trolling that comes on Ananya’s way, Bhavana Pandey shared that they don’t usually take it very seriously but being parents, it always hurts to see such hateful comments about their daughter.

Well, that’s that. Ananya Panday is single everybody, and her mother Bhavana has subtly denied all those rumours about her and Aditya Roy Kapur. What do you think? Let us know!

