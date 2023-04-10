It was a poor Sunday for Gumraah as merely 1.50 crore* came in. Friday was as it is quite low at 1.10 crores, and that too was primarily due to the partial holiday of Good Friday. Hence on Saturday, the film was more or less flat, and from here, the best it could do was stay over the 1 crore mark again on Sunday, but that’s about it.

Not that the box office outcome here is any surprising since there is hardly any promotion or marketing to go along with the Aditya Roy Kapur starrer. The manner in which the promo and songs were released was elementary, and then there wasn’t much of a follow-through either. The release, too, was a mere formality, and that can be seen in the manner that hardly anyone is talking about it. In a way, it’s good because when it’s a known fact that Gumraah was primarily being readied for a digital release and then making noise around the theatrical arrival only ends up diluting the impact if it doesn’t do well.

So far, Gumraah has collected 4 crores* and at best, the first week numbers would be 5-5.50 crores and lifetime collections as 7-8 crores. Aditya Roy Kapur starrer has only ended, starting the new quarter of the year with a disappointing show.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

