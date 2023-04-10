After Keanu Reeves’ John Wick: Chapter 2, there’s another value addition to the list of 2023 box successes. Yes, we’re talking about The Super Mario Bros. Movie. The film has shattered all the predictions by a huge margin and has earned well beyond its expectations. Over its 5-day extended opening weekend, it has gone past the mark of $200 million in the domestic market alone. Keep reading to know more!

It’s been a long time, we haven’t witnessed any big storming success coming in from the genre of animated family films. Thankfully, the animated adventure ride based on a classic Mario game has come to the rescue. In fact, the film has left several biggies behind it including the Marvel and DC affairs. The Chris Pratt and Anya Taylor-Joy starrer (voice cast) has enjoyed the extended opening weekend to its full benefit.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ever since its release, The Super Mario Bros. Movie is riding on average to decent reviews from critics. However, word-of-mouth has been on the brighter side, especially among kids and families. As a result, the film has taken the box office by storm and is expected to be strong in the coming days.

As per the report in Variety, The Super Mario Bros. Movie has ended its 5-day extended opening weekend by earning $204.6 million at the North American box office. The film has made $173 million from overseas territories, thus taking the worldwide collection to $377.6 million in the first 5 days.

Reportedly, The Super Mario Bros. Movie has been made with a budget of $100 million. So, it could be seen that the film is already in huge profits.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates & stories!

Must Read: Sex/Life Fame Sarah Shahi Swears “I’m Never Going To Work For Netflix Again” After The Show Got Cancelled & She Didn’t Get Any Support

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News