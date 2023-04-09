Dwayne Johnson is undoubtedly one of the most desired men across the globe. Not to forget how the wrestler-turned-actor has also been given the tag of being ‘Sexiest Man Alive’, by the People Magazine, on their annual cover in 2016. However, along with his looks, his net worth makes him one of the most desired men on the planet. Interestingly, Pamela Anderson also wanted to get married because he was rich!

Pamela Anderson became a household name when she appeared in the popular TV series Baywatch between 1992 and 1997. The actress also made a cameo in the recently released Baywatch movie, which featured The Brahma Bull Dwayne Johnson. Read on to find out when she expressed her desire to get married to him.

The Baywatch actress Pamela Anderson was asked to play a Kiss, Mary, and Kill game during an interview with ET Canada 2016. Her options were Dwayne Johnson, Zac Efron, and David Hasselhoff. She did not wait any chance to disclose that she would marry The Rock, kiss Effron, and kill Hasselhoff. “He [Hasselhoff] has had enough fun on this earth [laughs]. Zac is young, and Dwayne is wealthy, I’ll marry him,” said Pamela.

However, the actress was not a big fan of The Baywatch movies. During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Pamela Anderson said, “I didn’t like it. Let’s just keep the bad TV as bad TV. That’s what’s charming about Baywatch, you know? Trying to make these movies out of television is just messing with it.” Even though she made a small cameo in the 2017 film adaptation starring Dwayne Johnson, she was not a fan of how it turned out.

Although Pamela Anderson may not have been the biggest fan of Dwayne Johnson’s The Baywatch movie, she still has a soft spot in her heart for her iconic swimsuit.

