Zachary David Alexander Efron aka Zac Efron is someone known across the globe thanks to his chocolate boy looks that made millions fall in love with him. Given the crazy fan, following he amassed for himself after starring in films like High School Musical trilogy, 17 Again, Neighbors, Baywatch and more, there is no doubt that he’s had crazy fan moments.

But what was the craziest, cringiest one? Well, in a past conversation, the actor spoke about it. Rea don to know all about it.

As reported by US Magazine in February 2014 Zac Efron faced a really awkward moment because of a gift a diehard fan had once sent him. As revealed by the High School Musical actor’s ‘That Awkward Moment’ co-star Miles Teller. a fan once went a little overboard and sent him a piece of their own skin. Cringed? Well, that is the truth.

While interacting with Zac Efron and Miles Teller on his talk show, Conan O’Brien asked, “How strange does it get? You hear stories that women try to mail themselves to you. To this Teller replied, “That sounds sexy and nice. [But] the story he told me was not in that tone.” He continued, “I was like, ‘Zac, what’s the craziest thing a fan has sent you?’ He was like, ‘Oh, I had a fan send me a piece of their skin.’”

Baffled hearing this, O’Brien calmly replied, “What?” To which Zac said, “Dude, imagine when I got it! It’s hilarious because you don’t know how to handle it. You’ll never get around it. I love all my fans.” The host then jokingly added, “You took it to the lab to grow a woman! It’s such a strange thing.”

While Zac Efron refrained from mentioning how old this specific fan was, Miles Teller revealed how loyal Zac’s fans really are. He said, “Even as grown women — we were doing this thing at Facebook and one of these women stood up and said, ‘Hey Zac, I’m 27. I just had a birthday party and all my plates were from High School Musical. My napkins were High School Musical and my husband said it would be okay if I hugged you. Can I hug you?’” And a hug she got.

