After a rocking start at the worldwide box office, Nani’s Dasara has slowed down by witnessing much bigger dips than expected. For a film that started with 23 crores nett coming in on the opening day in India, it’s hard to believe that 100 crores are out of sight now. In fact, in overseas too, the pace has slowed down. Keep reading to know more!

Helmed by Srikanth Odela, the film marked Nani’s pan-India debut, releasing in five Indian languages- Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. Upon its release, the biggie opened to mostly favourable reviews from the critics and word of mouth too has been decent. However, after a superb start, the momentum wasn’t maintained on weekdays.

As per the latest update, Dasara has earned 76 crores nett (inclusive of all languages) at the Indian box office in 11 days. In gross, it equals 89.68 crores gross. In overseas, the film has earned 20 crores gross so far, thus taking the worldwide collection to 109.68 crores gross.

Dasara has slowed down more than expected both in India and overseas. It’ll witness a huge fall today and it’s now impossible to hit the mark of 100 crores nett in India. Globally, the lifetime is expected to be wrapped under 125 crores gross.

Meanwhile, after Dasara hit the 100 crore mark, Nani took to Twitter to express gratitude towards the audience. He wrote, “Our effort. Your gift. Cinema wins #Dasara.” The film’s success function was held recently in Karimnagar. It was a grand affair, with the director receiving a BMW car and each team member was gifted a 10-gram gold coin.

