It was yet another decent day for Bholaa as 3.90 crores came in. The film has been seen growing collections since Thursday, after Wednesday’s drop at 3.10 crores. On Thursday, the film had gone up to 3.30 crores which was required to offset the Wednesday drop while Good Friday partial holiday resulted in 3.51 crores to come in. On Saturday, the usual jump came in with 3.90 crores coming in and the growth wasn’t as big since Friday had anyways been better than usual due to the holiday factor.

The film now has one big day left in the form of Sunday as after this the collections would primarily be in 2 crores zone at maximum for the next couple of days. Last week, Saturday to Sunday growth was just about fair, though the numbers were at least in the double digits. Since the film is playing at less than 50% of that volume, the day on day growth could well emerge as better from percentage perspective. As long as it touches the 5 crores mark, it would be good enough.

So far, Ajay Devgn starrer has collected 67.39 crores and while 72 crores mark should be crossed today, 80 crores should be hit by next Saturday. Of course one had better expectations from the film since it’s well made and also comes with good entertainment quotient. However, it will stay under the 100 crores mark and close in 85-90 crores zone, depending upon how stable it remains for the next couple of weeks at the box office.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

