Dasara starring Nani and Keerthy Suresh has now started to show much bigger falls after a healthy opening weekend. This is a surprising trend considering the praise it has been receiving from critics. In fact, the film might even find it hard to hit the 100 crore mark at the Indian box office going by this pace. Let’s see how much collection it has made till now!

Helmed by Srikanth Odela, the film marks the pan-India debut of Nani and it is currently running in five Indian languages- Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. Upon its release, the film enjoyed overwhelmingly positive reviews and in the opening weekend, we saw a healthy total coming in. But ever since weekdays have started, the pace has been slowed down.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now, as per the trade update, Dasara has accumulated a total of 66 crores nett (inclusive of all Indian languages) at the Indian box office in 7 days. It’s clearly not a good total after the start of over 20 crores. The film has slowed more than expected on weekdays with just 2.05 crores coming in yesterday. As there’s no major competition, it will keep churning out numbers, though on a lower level.

Dasara will see some rise tomorrow due to the Good Friday holiday and then it has a chance to cover the ground during the second weekend. At the current pace, the film might even struggle to hit the 100-crore mark. Let’s see what happens in the next few days.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates & stories!

Must Read: Akshay Kumar At Box Office: Despite 5 Back-To-Back Theatrical Failures, Akki Maintains A Healthy Success Ratio!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News