It was a steady Tuesday for Bholaa as 4.80 crores came in. On Monday, the film had brought in 4.50 crores and while on a regular weekday the collections would have dipped to around 4 crores, the numbers in fact went marginally up due to the partial holiday of Mahavir Jayanti.

Not that this was anyways expected to contribute much since the holiday factor is only at few states and certain sectors. As a result, the numbers shouldn’t fall much today since there wasn’t a major advantage yesterday to begin with.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As long as 3.75-4 crores come in today, it would be fine for the Ajay Devgn action drama which has been appreciated by the gentry for its audio-visual treatment. Amongst the masses especially, the film should continue to find traction, though these are mainly low price ticket zone which means even with good footfalls, the collections will always be 30%-40% lower at least.

Bholaa has now crossed the 50 crores mark and currently stands at 53.58 crores. The film will comfortably cross the 60 crores mark by the time the extended first week is through and then it would all boil down to the second-weekend hold.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: Ajay Devgn Expected 100 Crores From Bholaa Box Office? KRK Accuses Him Of Being ‘Jealous’ Of Other Actors Adding, “He’s Gone In Depression & Switched Off His Phone”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News