Ajay Devgn’s Bholaa has done fair business at the Indian box office so far. Of course, expectations were high considering the momentum of Drishyam 2’s mega-success with Ajay but still, the film has managed to earn a respectable spot for itself till now. After witnessing a dip on Monday, all eyes were set on Tuesday, i.e. day 6. Now, here’s what early trends have to suggest!

Helmed by Ajay, the film opened to decent reviews from critics, and word-of-mouth has been favourable. However, there are multiple reasons why the performance is simply not up to the mark. Even the makers themselves failed to take the pre-release buzz to the next level as the songs and the trailer were underwhelming.

After the first 5 days, Bholaa stood at the collection of 48.78 crores at the Indian box office. Now, on day 6, the film has gone past the 50 crore mark by showing a minimal jump in numbers. As per early trends flowing in, the business is heading in the range of 4.90-5.20 crores for today. It’s not at all good as today was the Mahavir Jayanti holiday and there was a need for a big jump. Clearly, the film has failed to enjoy the full benefit of a public holiday as occupancies didn’t pick up as expected.

Going by the early trends, Bholaa is heading for a collection of 53.68-53.98 crores at the Indian box office after 6 days. This is a decent number overall if one takes a look at how badly Selfiee and Shehzada crashed. However, considering the face value and scale of the film, it’s clearly not living up to the expectations.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

