Bholaa started on a slow note at the box office but a good sign is the fact that the movie continues to add collections to its kitty. Last Sunday witnessed growth, although a drop is expected with the initiation of weekdays. Trade analysts are expecting this Ajay Devgn directorial to at least recover its budget but KRK claims that the superstar is suffering from depression because of its failure. Scroll below for details!

Bollywood continues to dwindle amid the boycott trends. One expected things to change after the blockbuster success of Shah Rukh Khan-led Pathaan, but unfortunately, not much has changed. Films like Shehzada, Selfiee, and Zwigato have failed to impress the audience at the box office. Additionally, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar witnessed footfalls but not to a level one expects from a Shraddha Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor starrer.

KRK had declared Bholaa a box office disaster even before its big release. He even shared that Ajay Devgn had requested him not to review the film. In his latest tweet, he now claims that the superstar is affected by the alleged failure of his latest directorial.

KRK tweeted, “According to my sources, Ajay Devgn has gone in depression and switched off his phone after the disaster result of #Bholaa. Ajay was expecting ₹100Cr weekend business, which has not happened. Bollywood ppl know well that Ajay feels jealous from success of every other actor.”

Take a look at the viral tweet below:

According to my sources, Ajay Devgn has gone in depression and switched off his phone after the disaster result of #Bholaa. Ajay was expecting ₹100Cr weekend business, which has not happened. Bollywood ppl know well that Ajay feels jealous from success of every other actor. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) April 3, 2023

Netizens took to the comment section and brutally trolled KRK for his insensitive remarks.

On the professional front, Ajay Devgn will be next seen in Maidaan. He also has Singham 3 in the pipeline.

