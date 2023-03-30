Touted to be one of Ajay Devgn’s most ambitious projects till date, ‘Maidaan’ is the true story of an unknown hero who created history and records for India such that even 60 years later, we are not able to match upto those accomplishments in the most played sport in the world, Football.

The film also stars Priyamani, Gajraj Rao along with Bengali actor Rudranil Ghosh.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, Produced by Zee Studios, Boney Kapoor, Arunava Joy Sengupta and Akash Chawla, screenplay and dialogues are written by Saiwyn Quadras and Ritesh Shah respectively, Music is by AR Rahman. Ajay Devgn starrer film is all set to release worldwide in theatres on 23rd June 2023.

Watch Now:

Based on a true story, the film will release worldwide in theatres on 23rd June 2023.

For the unversed, currently Ajay Devgn is quite busy as his other film Bholaa released on March 30, 2023 all over the country and has already receiving appreciation for the same. However, amid all of these, as per latest reports, the movie has been subjected to piracy as it got leaked online.

However, are you excited for Maidaan? Let us know.

Must Read: Bholaa: Ajay Devgn Says Action Scenes In Today’s Films Are Inspired From A ‘Bond’ & ‘Mission Impossible’ Film, Ensuring He Doesn’t “Copy A Shot From Any Hollywood Film”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News