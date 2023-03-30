Ajay Devgn is set to bring his next directorial flick, Bholaa, after giving Drishyam 2, which was one of the biggest hits of 2022. As his upcoming action-starrer movie will have high-voltage drama, the actor-turned-director recently opened up about the unending debate about Bollywood action sequences being copied from Hollywood films. Read on to find out what he has to say!

Bollywood movies have often been accused of copying action sequences from movies of the Hollywood. With every new action drama movie, netizens find similarities and references that are taken and added a pinch of Bollywood masala. However, Ajay ensured his upcoming Bholaa had not copied a shot from any of the English movies.

During a recent conversation with ETimes, Ajay Devgn claims the action sequences in Bholaa are unlike the ones seen in Hollywood movies. As his action-packed entertainer will have many jaw dropping scenes, it will also have an exhilarating six-minute bike-truck chase sequence. He said about the recent Bollywood movies, “In most of our movies, you see the action sequences and know that this is something you have seen in a Bond film or a Mission Impossible.”

Ajay Devgn later credited his father, Veeru Devgn, as he inherited the skills of directing action sequences. Adding more about filming his scenes in Bholaa, he added, “Whenever I design my action scenes, I ensure that I don’t copy a shot from any Hollywood film.” With the help of new visual impact, technical expertise and VFX, Ajay added, “I can take it forward and create something where even people who are exposed to technology will turn around and wonder how this was created.”

The actor later added that there were no references that he took to film his scenes in Bholaa. Upon detailing a risky action sequence, he revealed some of the international stuntmen were brought, and some from Pune rehearsed to make the scene perfect. “To capture the chase, cameras needed to be closer. It was riskier, and so we designed the equipment accordingly, keeping safety in mind,” said Ajay Devgn.

