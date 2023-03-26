Aamir Khan is one of the famous superstars who has earned the nickname ‘Perfectionist’ in the Hindi film industry over the years with some exceptional performances in movies like Lagaan, Rang De Basanti and many more. He once revealed why Bollywood could not make the film Inception. Scroll down to know more.

Bollywood movies are more popular than ever abroad. Hollywood production companies are taking notice of the genre’s growing popularity in the west. However, many often criticise Bollywood filmmakers that films are brain-dead and can never make movies as good as Inception.

During a conversation with Rajeev Masand, Aamir Khan once addressed the issue and gave three broad reasons why Bollywood might never make movies like Inception. “First of all, I would like to say Hollywood is far ahead of the rest of the world, indeed India, in its ability to tell stories well.”

“And in its freedom to pick topics that are bizarre sometimes, unimaginable topics is what they pick up. Dream within a dream, within a dream. How to convey that and connect with people and make them believe that this is happening? So this fantasy of larger-than-life storytelling is something that Hollywood does it really well. Technically, even in their headspace, they’re far ahead of us. They’re able to things anything that they imagine. We’re not able to imagine only,” the superstar said.

Aamir Khan went on to say, “So first we have to be free enough to imagine things which are amazing, and then we can try get it to execute it. So when I watched a film like inception, sitting in the audience and thinking, we have a long way to go to catch up with them. That’s the truth and that’s what I believe. I also believe that we are making films that are for our audiences. We have a large and healthy audience of our own. our primary responsibility, emotionally as well, is to reach out to the audience. So that’s what I enjoy doing.”

Aamir Khan then also said that films like Lagaan, Rang De Basanti and many others are challenging films that push creative boundaries. He then said, “We don’t give enough value to our writing. We don’t give enough value to our writers. That’s a big thing to look at in the film industry. we need to give much more value in every way, emotionally, creatively, and economically.”

