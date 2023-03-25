Kareena Kapoor Khan, who made her acting debut with Refugee in 2000 opposite Abhishek Bachchan, has become one of the leading actresses in Bollywood. She is now noted for playing various characters in a range of film genres—from romantic comedies to crime dramas.

Kareena has now become one of the highest-paid actresses in the film industry. She has received several awards, including six Filmfare Awards, for her performance in films. But did you know she once said she doesn’t aspire to win the prestigious National Award? Scroll down to know more.

Back in 2012, Kareena Kapoor Khan appeared on Karan Johar‘s chat show, wherein she was asked about winning National Awards and their importance to her. Bebo has never won a National Award, while Priyanka received one for Fashion in 2010.

Kareena Kapoor Khan had said, “I don’t want the National Award… I seriously don’t need any such thing. I would only want the audience to go and watch the film once, which will be more than enough for me. Once everybody should see the movie and say it is a good watch.”

Later in the same episode, Karan Johar asked Kareena what she would like to ask Priyanka Chopra. To which she replied, “I wonder where Priyanka got her accent from”. If this wasn’t enough, Priyanka was asked to respond to Kareena’s comment during an interview with NDTV. She said, “Well, I guess if you don’t have one (National Award), then it’s just sour grapes, you know. What do I say?”

In an episode of Koffee with Karan, PeeCee addressed Kareena’s remark about her accent, saying, “I think it’s the same place that her boyfriend gets it from”. She was referring to Saif Ali Khan, whom Kareena was dating then.

Their infamous catfight began on the sets of Aitraaz. However, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Priyanka Chopra later buried their hatchet, and the two now share a great bond of friendship.

