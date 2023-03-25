Nani's Star-Power Makes Ahmedabad Go Crazy; Fans Welcome Him With Love & Frenzy!

Natural actor Nani is all set to bring ‘Dasara’ to fans across the country as he arrives in the Manchester of India, Ahmedabad for the promotions. There has been massive anticipation surrounding the Nani starrer ever since the trailer dropped and fans are eagerly waiting for the film to hit the theatres. Nani has been receiving tremendous endearment for Dasara throughout the country and Ahmedabad welcomed the natural superstar with infinite love. Not just that natural star was made to savour the famous dish of Ahmedabad which was jalebi and fafda.

Written and directed by Srikanth Odela ‘Dasara’ takes audiences through the socio economic condition, political ambition and power struggle of the Singareni collieries. With an extraordinary storyline and anticipated to have some marvellous performances the film has been the talk of the town.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Thrilling with high-energy, the trailer of the film gave audiences a glimpse of all the entertainment in store as the superstar takes on his whistle-worthy role, he said, “I was really thrilled to receive so much love from people across the nation. From Lucknow, Mumbai to Nagpur everyone gave me so much warmth and love and now watching this electrifying energy from Ahmedabad makes me feel truly blessed and I am glad to be here.”

Produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri and Srikanth Chundi ‘Dasara’ stars Nani, Keerthy Suresh, Dheekshith Shetty, Shine Tom Chacko, Samuthirakani, Sai Kumar. Written & Directed by Srikanth Odela with music by Santhosh Narayanan and cinematography by Sathyan Sooryan Isc the film is all set for its big nationwide release on 30th March.

Must Read: Ajay Devgn Says “RRR Won An Oscar Because Of Me” To Kapil Sharma, Adds “Agar Maine Us Gaane Mein…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News