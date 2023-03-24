Ram Charan is one of the biggest names in the Telugu film industry. With his fantastic performance in RRR, he has become one of the most famous actors in India. Not just that, but his presence at the Oscars 2023 has made him a global sensation. He appeared at the international award show with his wife, Upasana, and his fans couldn’t stop gushing over their chemistry. A recent video of the couple surfaced on the internet recently, where the actor and his cousin, Sai Dharam Tej, can be seen having fun with Upasana.

The couple recently made headlines for sharing a glimpse of their puja ritual before any significant event on social media. Their fans loved how grounded and spiritual they were and admired their relationship of 11 years. This old video going viral online is making netizens adore Ram Charan’s bond with his wife and cousin even more. Scroll on to learn more.

In this throwback clip, Ram Charan, Sai Dharam Tej and Upasana can be seen seated on a couch at an event celebrating 100 years of veteran actor Allu Ramalingaiah. The video, shared on Instagram by a page called Ironmanmark3000, showed how the Acharya actor asked Upasana to move to another couch for comfort. He was seated between his wife and his cousin. As soon as Upasana stood up to move away, the cousins laughed like schoolboys.

This is sweet and funny at the same time! Netizens loved Upasana’s innocence and found Ram Charan and Sai Dharam Tej’s camaraderie quite relatable. The background score, Bones by Imagine Dragon, and ‘The Boys‘ meme template on the video make the clip more hilarious. The netizens are having a blast over the post. Here’s what they said:

One user wrote, “Meri hasi nahi ruki ram sir ne upasana uthne ke liye bola tej bhai ki hassi dekh ke.”

A netizen said, “Ye hote hai cousins. ❤️” while the other wrote, “Yaari wife se bhi upar.”

One user cracked a joke and commented, “Ghar pe jane ke baad ramcharan please sorry 😞 😂😂😂”

A user said, “Everyone appreciating Ramcharan but no one is talking about Upasana how sweetly she moved ❤️”

A few netizens did not find Ram Charan’s actions funny and criticized him. Well, Upasana did not seem to mind sitting comfortably on another couch, and the close-knitted family was having a fun time together.

