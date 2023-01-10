Angelina Jolie is one of the most controversial actresses of all time. While he also happens to be one of the most successful actresses in the West, she never misses an opportunity to make headlines with her public appearances. Today, we bring you a throwback to the time when she opened up on her school life in an interview and revealed some shocking details about her s*x life. Scroll below to read the scoop.

One of the reasons why Jolie is always in the spotlight is because of her ongoing divorce from her ex-husband and actor Brad Pitt. The ex-couple shares six kids together and at one point in time, they happened to be the IT couple of Hollywood and never missed a single chance to give relationship goals to the ‘Brangelina’ fans.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now, back in 2007, Angelina Jolie in a conversation with OK! Magazine spoke about her school life and spilled the beans on it. The Maleficent actress said, “I was a member of a group called the Kissy Girls. I was very s*xual in kindergarten.”

Angelina Jolie continued and said, “I created a game where I would kiss the boys and give them cooties. Then we would make out and we would take our clothes off. I got in a lot of trouble!”

And for those of you who don’t know, the actress lost her virginity at the age of 14. She told Cosmopolitan in an interview, “When I was 14, I was either going to be reckless on the streets with my boyfriend or he was going to be with me in my bedroom with my mom in the next room because I was going to have a boyfriend.”

What are your thoughts on Angelina Jolie revealing details about her active s*x life in school? Tell us in the space below.

Must Read: Want To Live Life Like Hugh Jackman aka Wolverine? His East Hampton House Is On The Market For Rent At This Whopping Sum!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News