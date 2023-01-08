Brad Pitt is one of the most loved and adored celebs all across the globe. He is known for being a shining armour for his girlfriends. The actor has always been in news for his relationships and sometimes his relationships remained the biggest reasons behind major controversies.

Notably, Pitt was once involved with Gwyneth Paltrow and the actress worked in Emma. However, the 22- year -old had the worst experience working with filmmaker Harvey Weinstein. Notably, Weinstein was accused by many of s*uxal harassment. Well, when Pitt came to know that his lady love was feeling uncomfortable with the filmmaker, he intervened to protect her and dished out a major boyfriend goal. However, the way he intervened went on to become a major controversy.

Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein was once accused by many actors of s*xual harassment including Rose McGowan and Ashley Judd. He had cast Brad Pitt’s love interest in Gwyneth Paltrow in Emma. According to a report in CNBC TV, it was reported that the actress had the worst experience working with him and when his then-boyfriend Pitt came to know about this, he went to threaten Weinstein and warned him to stay away from Paltrow. The actor had said, “If you ever come close to her, I will kill you.”

Later, this went on to become a huge controversy. However, many claimed that Brad Pitt continued to work with Weinstein even though he knew the filmmaker was allegedly a predator. As per reports, the actor also remained silent when Weinstein’s s*x scandal broke.

A Brief About Brad Pitt & Gwyneth Paltrow’s Relationship

Brad Pitt and Paltrow were together for two years. Unlike, his other relationships, this didn’t get the desired limelight. The duo was engaged before parting ways. In fact, Pitt once called Paltrow his angel and revealed that he can’t wait to marry her. However, they were not destined together and they parted ways in the year 1997.

