Basking in the success of Drishyam 2, Ajay Devgn and Tabu have returned to the silver screen with yet another intriguing thriller Bholaa. Helmed by the man himself, the film has made headlines since its official trailer was dropped online. Apart from the leading duo, the film also stars Deepak Dobriyal, Gajraj Rao, Sanjay Mishra, Vineet Kumar, Makarand Deshpande and others. While fans have been waiting with bated breath, the film has been leaked online. Yes, you heard that right!

Time and again we have seen the latest films falling prey to piracy and getting leaked online. Earlier, we saw other Bollywood films like Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone starrer Pathaan, Shraddha Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor-led Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar getting leaked online. Scroll down for more details.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to the latest media reports, Ajay Devgn and Tabu starrer Bholaa was leaked online and is now available for free to download. A report in Zoom TV states, “The movie can be downloaded by searching for terms like Bholaa Free Download, Bholaa MP4 HD Download, Bholaa Tamil Rockers, Bholaa Telegram Links, Bholaa Free Download links and more are all able to download the movie in 1080p, 720p, 480p, 360p, 240p, HD.”

This morning, we brought you the Bholaa movie review and rated it with 3 stars. An excerpt from the review read, “Ajay Devgn retells Lokesh Kanagaraj’s story in the most histrionic way possible, absolutely nailing the ‘action’ bit of actioner but making an ‘err’ in attaining ‘er’ (entertainer) bit of the same. Following the template of keeping the crux the same and adding some unwanted clutter which was never required in the first place, Bholaa’s narrative relies extremely heavily on VFX-filled action sequences.”

Coming back, Koimoi doesn’t support or promote piracy. We request our readers to watch the movie in the theatres and not support piracy.

Must Read: Bholaa Result Of Koimoi ‘How’s The Hype?’ Out! Ajay Devgn Starrer Gets Good Support, Beats Drishyam 2’s 73% Votes In Favour!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News