There’s one interesting trend developed in the Tollywood industry in recent times. Yes, we’re talking about re-releasing old films. Earlier, we saw the birthdays of Mahesh Babu, Pawan Kalyan, Prabhas and others getting celebrated by arranging special shows of their films. Ram Charan is the latest to join the list as his Orange was re-released in theatres before his birthday. Keep reading to know its box office collection!

Helmed by Bhaskar, Orange was originally released in 2010. Apart from Ram, the film also stars in key roles. Upon its release, the film received mixed to decent reviews and was a commercial failure. However, over the years, it earned a cult following. In fact, it is considered one of the best love stories made in Tollywood. Now, the film is doing wonders after 13 years.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When it was announced that Orange was going to be re-released in theatres, Ram Charan fans were furious as originally it was a big flop. But now, everyone is going gaga over the film as it has done a record-breaking business. As per the report in Track Tollywood, the 2010 film has surpassed the re-release collection of Pawan Kalyan‘s Jalsa.

Pawan Kalyan’s Jalsa was re-released last year, ahead of the actor’s birthday. It did stupendous business at the box office. Now, with 3.2 crores gross, Ram Charan’s Orange has gone past its lifetime to create all-time record (birthday special re-releases). Initially, the film was re-released for just 3 days, i.e. from the 25th to the 27th of March. With the increasing craze, the makers decided to continue screening for more days and it’s still running in theatres in Telugu states.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates & stories!

Must Read: RRR Box Office (Worldwide): SS Rajamouli’s Magnum Opus Finally Surpasses KGF Chapter 2, Is Now 3rd Highest-Grossing Indian Film Of All-Time

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News