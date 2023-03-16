Pawan Kalyan is undoubtedly one of the biggest stars in the Tollywood industry. Even though he doesn’t have a pan-India image, the actor is bankable enough and assures heavy returns for the investors. As a result, he’s getting crazy remuneration and the makers are happily giving him a hefty salary on per day basis. Now, the latest we hear is about Pawan‘s paycheck for Vinodhaya Sitham’s remake.

Recently, we reported about how the Bheemla Nayak actor is getting paid on a per-day basis. During his political party JanaSena’s 10th anniversary, he confirmed receiving a salary of 2 crores per day for his upcoming film. Interestingly, he even said that it is not guaranteed that he’ll be paid this much for his every upcoming film.

As per the Track Tollywood report, for Vinodhaya Sitham’s remake, Pawan Kalyan has allotted 22 days and is expected to wrap up the shoot by April. While the schedule looks small, the actor is getting a hefty amount of 45 crores as his fees. The figure is really crazy and given his crowd pull, we expect that the star will continue to receive such insane offers in the future too.

Despite mixed reviews, Pawan Kalyan’s Bheemla Nayak had earned well above 100 crores nett in the Telugu states.

Meanwhile, Pawan also has Hari Hara Veera Mallu in his kitty. Recently, Bobby Deol joined the cast, marking his debut in Tollywood. Bobby will be essaying the role of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb in the film. Directed by Krish Jagarlamudi, the film will be released in five languages – Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi. It is set in the 17th century.

