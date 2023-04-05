Ajay Devgn’s Bholaa saw a minimal jump at the box office yesterday despite the Mahavir Jayanti holiday. So, it was pretty much clear that the film was going to fall today which is what exactly happened. There was a need for a steady trend today but the numbers have seen a huge dip with occupancies not picking up at all throughout the day. Here’s how much the film is earning on day 7!

The Ajay Devgn directorial earned 4.80 crores yesterday after Monday’s 4.50 crores. Given the holiday factor, one expected the rise up to 6 crores or more but that didn’t happen. Today, at least a steady trend was needed with a collection of 4 crores or slightly higher coming in, but the film has witnessed a much bigger dip.

As per early trends flowing in, Bholaa is closing its day 7 in the range of 3.30-3.60 crores, which is not at all good. It takes the 7-day total in a range of 56.88-57.18 crores. One can understand that the film is facing a dent due to the ongoing IPL season and Ramadan period but that excuse isn’t enough to justify the underperformance.

Remember, Bholaa is running with over 10,000 shows across the country and that too with premium formats like 3D, IMAX 3D and 4DX. Despite all these things working in favour, the film isn’t just living up to its expectations at the box office.

Now, the last hope for Bholaa is to show a good rise on Friday (Good Friday holiday) and then maintain a strong momentum on Saturday and Sunday. If the film falls flat on Friday then it’s very much curtains down.

