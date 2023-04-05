Nani’s Dasara has done good business so far at the Indian box office. Released on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami, the film took a flying start and did well over the 4-day extended weekend. However, on weekdays, a big dip has been seen in the numbers. And now, the latest we hear is that the biggie is turning out to be a disappointing affair in Andhra Pradesh.

Helmed by Srikanth Odela, the film was released in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. It marked the pan-India debut of Nani, however, it is not doing well outside its original Telugu version. Reportedly, the venture has already entered into a profit zone in the Nizam region and overseas. But in Andhra Pradesh, the film is not doing that well.

As per the report in Track Tollywood, Dasara isn’t living up to its expectations in B and C centres of Andhra Pradesh, which were expected to do good considering Nani’s face value among the Telugu audience. It is said that pre-Ramzan season and high ticket rates have affected the film in its box office run. Interestingly, the same reasons are being given for Ajay Devgn‘s Bholaa underperforming at ticket windows.

Still, there’s a hope that Dasara might enter into a profit zone in Andhra Pradesh as there’s no major release coming up and the film is expected to rise this weekend.

Meanwhile, the makers of Dasara have reduced the ticket price of the Hindi version of the film. It will now cost only Rs 112 from Monday to Thursday (till tomorrow). So far, the Hindi version has done negligible business.

