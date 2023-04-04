It was a decent Monday for Bholaa as the film fell less than 50% from its Friday collections of 7.40 crores and ended up collecting 4.50 crores*. This gives a good breathing space to the film as it can now consolidate itself during a test of the week. Yes, somewhere around 5 crores would have been an even better bet for the film as it would have been a solid bet. However, for an action drama which is primarily for the masses, it doesn’t quite happen that way for the majority of films, and hence Bholaa is no exception.

That said, the Ajay Devgn film now needs to keep playing well right till Thursday so that it stays over the 3.50 crores mark by the time the second week begins. By the look of things, it should do that since the reasonable drop has already come. Considering the fact that the film has been liked by the target audience, it should now continue to stay steady footfalls right through, which will set it up well for an interesting second week ahead.

Meanwhile, Bholaa has collected 48.78 crores* in 5 days, and by afternoon, it will go past the 50 crores mark. Yes, had it come by Monday itself (if not Sunday), then there would have been a better ring to it. Still, with three open weeks for it, this bit of a crore here or there would be covered eventually.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

