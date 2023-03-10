Gauahar Khan is one of the most loved and adored actresses in tinsel town. Currently, the actress is enjoying the best phase of life, pregnancy. Before she embraces motherhood, the diva is slaying maternity fashion and how. Time and again, we spot the actress shelling out major maternity fashion goals. Known for speaking her, the actress is currently making headlines for her reaction to a viral video. While the actress mistook it for a recent video, netizens reminded her that it is a 2-year-old clip, which has resurfaced on the web

Since morning a clip of a Japanese girl being assaulted and molested in Delhi on the occasion of Holi is doing the rounds of media. The video, which actress Richa Chadha earlier shared, went viral receiving strong reactions from people across the nation. Amid all this, a few more old videos of other girls being molested and assaulted earlier have resurfaced on the web, which is also being shared widely.

This afternoon, Gauahar Khan took to Twitter to share one such video, which seems to be a couple of years old. Re-sharing a Tweet, Mrs Darbar wrote, “These men are all on camera , any arrests ???? I think hooliganism ki koi limit nahi hai in the name of hum toh Sirf khushiyan manaa rahe the . Sick . All the videos on women being groped is disgusting. Why can’t the religious leaders come out n condemn these acts, why ??”

Soon after her Tweet surfaced, netizens trolled her and asked why Gauahar Khan didn’t react for the past two years. The section of social media users even shared the link of the tourist girl in question and reminded the actress that it was an old clip.

These men are all on camera , any arrests ???? I think hooliganism ki koi limit nahi hai in the name of hum toh Sirf khushiyan manaa rahe the . Sick . All the videos on women being groped is disgusting. Why can’t the religious leaders come out n condemn these acts , why ?? https://t.co/urwob0poFe — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) March 10, 2023

Reacting to her Tweet a user wrote, “Didi sirf beauty se kuch nahi hota thoda padhna sikh liya hota toh 2 saal purani video pe gyaan nahi dete,” while another said, “Mam aap 2 saal se so rahe the kya ye 2 saal purani video h matlb anti hindu Bano but itna bhi nahi ki moka na chodo koi bhi hinduo ko bura bolne ka …or humne usi saal aawaz uthai thi is incident ke liye 2 saal Tak wait nhi kiya tha.”

Mam aap 2 saal se so rahe the kya ye 2 saal purani video h matlb anti hindu Bano but itna bhi nahi ki moka na chodo koi bhi hinduo ko bura bolne ka …or humne usi saal aawaz uthai thi is incident ke liye 2 saal Tak wait nhi kiya tha 🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Nation first (@super_Rajputt) March 10, 2023

Your jealousy for our festivals are so much visible that you are reacting on a 2 year old video now …😂😂 Thodi research toh karliya karo gauhar khan …. — ᴛᴏᴘ ꜱʟᴜɢɢᴇʀ©✨ (@TOPSLUGGER017) March 10, 2023

“Your jealousy for our festivals are so much visible that you are reacting on a 2-year-old video now … Thodi research toh karliya karo Gauhar khan ….,” said another user.

For more such news and gossip, stay tuned to Koimoi!

