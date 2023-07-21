Jennifer Anitson’s love life never left the headlines ever since she found fame with the iconic sitcom FRIENDS. The actress has been in showbiz for a long time now and has been linked with many. However, her most discussed one was the five-year-long marriage with Hollywood star Brad Pitt. The marriage was filled with controversies about Pitt cheating on Jen with his now ex-wife Angelina Jolie. But Matt LeBlanc’s father once claimed that Jen also cheated on the Fight Club actor with Matt.

The iconic sitcom FRIENDS is still one of the most beloved TV shows across the world. The group of six people hanging around while dealing with life is something that millions have enjoyed watching.

The show saw Courteney Cox as Monica Geller, Jennifer Aniston as Rachel Green, Lisa Kudrow as Phoebe Buffay, Matthew Perry as Chan, Matt LeBlanc as Joey Tribbiani and David Schimmer as Ross Geller. A deep and faithful relationship was shown between every duo, and it is still hard to pick one pair that was not close. While the show’s script entertained with every episode, one part that disappointed many was when Rachel and Joey were planning to hook up.

Once, Matt LeBlanc’s dad claimed there was also some off-screen romance between his son and Jennifer Aniston while the latter was married to Brad Pitt. During an interview with Ok! USA, Matt’s father said, “[Matt] got on good with Jen. They would make out in the dressing rooms. He told me about it. It was when she was married to Brad Pitt.” For the unversed, the six friends have often mentioned how they had a no-hook-up policy among them.

When Jen and Matt’s teams were asked to comment on the same, they denied these claims.

Jennifer Aniston tied the knot with Brad Pitt in 2000, and the duo parted ways in 2005. Pitt also had a cameo in FRIENDS as Ross’ schoolmate Will Colbert.

