Christopher Nolan’s film Oppenheimer is playing in theatres now after much anticipation. The film stars Cillian Murphy as J Robert Oppenheimer, a theoretical physicist who is known as the father of Atom Bomb. However, one of the most talked about topics is the s*x scene in the film.

The film, written and directed by Nolan, is based on the 2005 American Prometheus biography by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin. The project was announced in 2021 after Universal Pictures won a bidding war for Nolan’s screenplay.

For the exceptional star cast’s performance, the s*x scene between Cillian Murphy and Florence Pugh is drawing particular appreciation. However, the Oppenheimer India edit has obscured the incident. Despite the fact that the scene garnered a lot of attention even before the movie has even been released, the choice was taken by the makers.

In the film, Cillian Murphy and Florence Pugh are first seen meeting at a party, shortly after which they are seen together in bed. Both stars strip for the camera as well. It’s clear from the scene that Florence is naked from the back and a blurred patch applied to it which didn’t go unnoticed.

Moreover, the contentious Bhagavad Gita scene that immediately preceded the backless scene was kept in the film. In the scene, Florence asked Robert Oppenheimer to read a passage from the book right before they engage in s*xual activity. A few expletive words were also cut from the film.

