Kim Kardashian has kept “every single Yeezy” piece designed by her ex-husband Kanye West and wants to use their old clothes as merchandise for their eldest daughter North’s 16th birthday.

The SKIMS founder and style icon – who has North, 10, Saint, seven, Chicago, five, and Psalm, four, with the rapper – finalised her divorce in March 2022 after six years of marriage, having been together since 2011, and hoarder Kim has held onto everything they wore during their time together.

Speaking on the latest episode of ‘The Kardashians‘ this week, which was filmed shortly after their divorce, Kim Kardashian said: “I love storage unit projects. I love to go through and organise.”

“I definitely need to clean it out because I am such a memory hoarder: the good, the bad, the disgusting. I am going to hold on to everything,” Kim Kardashian added.

She then suggested: “Can you imagine North’s sweet 16 and the merch tables of the stuff she wants to give away?”

Sharing the emotional reason for keeping the Yeezy pieces, Kim Kardashian said: “For me, this is me holding on to the Kanye I know, and I definitely am not going to cry off this makeup. I am going to get it together. I feel like I have cried enough over this. I would never take back any of the hard things that have happened. I love my life, but it is time to do something different.”

The 42-year-old reality star – who went on to date 29-year-old comedian Pete Davidson briefly – insists she is “at peace” with her split from Kanye, who is not the same man she married after he courted controversy for his anti-Semitic outbursts, and she will always cherish the best moments of their relationship.

She said: “I am really at peace with it. There are so many amazing things that came out of my marriage and my divorce.

“This is my time capsule of the best times. The reality is that life is really different and when you know it can’t get back there that is what sucks. That is what is hard. But my kids will have the best memories, and this will be the best tribute for them.”

