The entertainment industry is infamous for witnessing the casting couch phenomena. In the past, it went unnoticed as if it was a common practice, but thankfully now, the actors are speaking up against the evils. Recently, even the TV star Ratan Raajputh shared her undesirable experience and exposed the dark side of the South film industry. Keep reading to know more!

In the past few years, the actors are expressing themselves without any fear and sharing their bad experiences with some renowned filmmakers. All thanks to the rise of MeToo movement here, there’s a decline in such cases. In a recent interview, Ratan, who is known for her roles in Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo and Radha Ki Betiyaan Kuch Kar Dikhayengi, spoke about getting asked for a s*xual favour in exchange for work.

Advertisement

Advertisement

During a talk with Pinkvilla, Ratan Raajputh shared, “I used to get many calls from South, some from very good directors, but along with that, they would add, ‘Ratan ji you have to put on some weight, you are very thin’.” She added, “Then the person said, ‘You already know the norms here’. I asked him about it and he said, ‘You know that in the industry, director, producer, and actor (lead only) and may be DOP..’. I asked him directly what about it and then he said, ‘You know, here you have to compromise’.”

Ratan Raajputh further revealed that she hasn’t received any South offer after that incident and continued, “What people are talking about Bollywood, that happens in South as well. The reason why South is still doing good work is because they still respect their culture, rituals, clothes and everything.”

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more entertainment updates!

Must Read: Anupamaa Ranking On This Week’s TRP List Won’t Shock You, YRKKH & GHKPM Battle It Out To Be In The Top 5 – Full List Inside!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News