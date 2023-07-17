Remember Ratan Raajputh from Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo? She’s been missing from the showbiz world since she was last seen in Santoshi Maa (2020). That’s because the actress has now turned into a lifestyle blogger and shares her daily life with fans on YouTube. Scroll below for details as the talented diva, on a rare occasion, breaks silence on her casting couch experience.

Ratan recently sat with a leading channel for an interview to share experiences from her early days, with the intent to educate the younger generation. She also revealed never going auditions alone and always had a friend accompanying her. In addition, Raajputh also clarified that the entire industry cannot be labelled as ‘bad’ just because of a few rotten apples.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ratan Raajputh recalled going to a hotel in Oshiwara, where she also saw several well-known actors. She told Aaj Tak, “I gave my audition, but the director wasn’t present there. Some co-ordinator of a lower level took my audition and said ‘You did so well ma’am. Sir has been talking only about you. Aapka hi hoga (You will make it)’. I said okay.”

While Ratan Raajputh “didn’t really understand what was going on”, she was handed a script and asked to get ready for a meeting. She continued, “They offered us cold drink and kept insisting on it. We took a sip, even though we didn’t want to. Then they said they would call me for another audition. My friend and I reached home and I started feeling a bit uneasy. That was when I began wondering if there was something mixed in the cold drink.”

She did receive a call for another audition a few hours later but did not go because she did not like the script. That was a close escape, wasn’t it?

Ratan Raajputh has been working in the television industry since 2006. After working in several shows, she took a sabbatical in 2017 after her father was diagnosed with cancer. She made her comeback in 2019 but looks like she’s more passionate about vlogging now.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more television updates!

Must Read: Forget Margot Robbie For A Minute Because Nia Sharma, In Her Barbie Element Hiding Her B**bs With Flower-works (Read Fireworks) In A Backless Dress, Is A Fashion Moment To Remember!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News