Trust Nia Sharma to ooze oomph with every fashion outing. There’s no doubt that she’s an underdog when it comes to styling, and we need more such creative divas in the industry. Following the Barbie trend, the actress gave tough competition to Margot Robbie in her pink attire last night. Scroll below for all the details.

Time and again, Nia has faced brutal trolls over her quirky fashion avatars. Despite all the hate, she doesn’t shy away from sharing her bold avatars in bikinis or deep plunging necklines. As most know, Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling are coming up with a Barbie film and the viral fever spreading across social media platforms. Sharma attempted her version and it grabbed eyeballs.

Last evening, Nia Sharma stepped out for a friend’s birthday party. She donned a white and pink coloured dress that had floral detailing across each side of the bust. If the flares across the borders weren’t enough, the s*xy back made us drool. The outfit was pulled together with a couple of drawstrings at the back, which also featured a deep cut.

Nia Sharma completed her look with fluorescent pink mules and a Prada bag. Long silver earrings, and pinkish tones on the face made her look like an absolute Barbie. Often women with dusky complexion find it risky to carry such colours, but the Naagin beauty is breaking the myth and motivating us all.

Take a look at Nia channelling her inner Barbie below:

On the professional front, Nia Sharma was last seen in a cameo appearance in Karan Kundrra’s Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal.

