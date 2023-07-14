Chris Evans is one of the most eligible bachelors in the world, with a massive fan following. He rose to fame with his Marvel character of ‘Captain America’; ever since then, there has been no looking back for the actor. Today, we have got you a GIF of Evans where he literally flashed his perfect peach tushy and made us drool over those washboard abs; also, if you’re single, beware or else check it at your own risk. He’ll undoubtedly give you butterflies in the uterus! Scroll below to take a look.

Evans enjoys a massive fan following worldwide, and although he has deactivated his social media accounts, he has fan pages dedicated to him on Instagram. These fan pages keep track of his daily activities and keep us all updated with his life!

Now talking about the viral GIF, a page named ‘Downright iconic’ took to its Twitter handle and shared a video of Chris Evans hiding his p*nis with a towel and picking up the newspaper while flashing his as*.

His bare body will make you go weak in the knees, and you can barely take your eyes off his face, let alone those perfect curves in his physique. While Chris Evans is very popular for his as* in Captain America costume, and it has its own fan base, this is giving quite a competition to it.

Take a look at the GIF below:

i know these gifs exist but i made my own so i am proud here, enjoy some naked chris <3 #chrisevans pic.twitter.com/sW768CG2FB — paul mescal fan club (@jurassicdicks) October 2, 2017

OH MY GODDD, I can’t breathe!

The actor is reportedly dating Alba Baptista, but neither has confirmed the news. But if the sources are to be believed, they are pretty serious about each other. But nonetheless, we can still enjoy the view *wink wink*.

What are your thoughts on Chris Evans’ perfect tushy GIF? Tell us in the space below.

