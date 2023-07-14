Anne Hathaway is the epitome of beauty in Hollywood. She doesn’t seem to age at all or is ageing backwards. It’s like she keeps wooing us with some dark beautification magic, and we get hypnotised by it. Anne has a unique fashion sense, and over the years, she has been flaunting her style statements for either her red carpet events or any other events.

Now, we have been eagerly anticipating Margot Robbie’s movie Barbie, but months before Margot could come to our mind as Barbie, Anne had channelised her inner Barbie making us wonder who could be a better choice!

Anne Hathaway, at 2022’s Valentino Couture show, made quite an appearance as she came wearing a shimmery Barbie pink-coloured mini dress with a high-neck collar detailing along with full sleeves and a ruffle detailing on the waistline from the luxury brand Valentino. She complimented her outfit with a mini pink bag and Valentino signature high heels, serving major modern Barbie vibes in it. And we couldn’t deny her beauty.

For makeup, Anne Hathaway opted for a simple look with a minimal makeover, including a full face coverage foundation, soft contours, pink blushed cheeks, defined brows, soft pink shadow with lots of mascara and nude pink lip shade. She accessorised her look with a pair of diamond ear studs and finger rings. She kept her blow-dried hair open and let it flow over her shoulder just like the Barbies.

Way before Margot Robbie could break the internet with her back-to-back Barbie attires and make quite a sensational fashion affair, Anne Hathaway had done it with her beauty and gorgeousness at the Valentino show. Not because she wore a pink ensemble but because she behaved like one. The ‘Princess Diaries‘ actress knows how to flaunt her inner ‘princessy’ness after wearing outfits like these.

What do you think? Are you also having second thoughts about who could become a better Barbie – Margot or Anne?

