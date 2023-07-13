Jennifer Lopez is known to sizzle in every outfit. That’s one fact that no one can deny. She is a star like no other and her impeccable fashion journey has only gotten a notch higher and higher with every passing year. Having said that, her style game was always on top, even early in her career. She chose bold fits and risque silhouettes that mapped her as one of the s*xiest actresses in the Hollywood map.

To prove our point, today we have brought one throwback picture of the diva where she looked smokin’ hot! Scroll on as we decode her look.

Jennifer Lopez have a massive fan following across all social media platforms. A fan page on Pinterest shared her picture from 2001 when the actress posed for Stuff Magazine. She went topless for the shoot and flaunted her flawless back in the picture and donned a pink furry bottom. She hid her b**bs strategically by her hand and kept them away from the lenses.

The diva turned her face towards the camera and looked directly at it with confidence and seduction. Jennifer Lopez wore her curly brunette hair down that reached till her waist and made her look like an absolute temptress. She wore soft makeup with a flawless base, nude eyes and glossy lips. She used highlighter on her sharp cheekbones that gave her a dewy finish.

Take A Look:

The highlight of the look was definitely the pink boxer shorts that had frills and fur detailings. It revealed just a little of the JLo‘s bums and added a dash of colour in the otherwise nude canvas.

The Mother actress looked so innocent and lovely in the picture while wearing (and not wearing) one of the hottest attire ever! That’s something only Jennifer Lopez can do.

For more such fashion updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

