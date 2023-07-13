Alexandra Daddario is a huge name in Hollywood, with a massive fan following, and we love her fashion appearances at events. The Baywatch actress never misses an opportunity to make heads turn with her public appearances; from red-carpet, city sightings to her movie promotional wardrobe, we love her sense of style. Alexandra took to her Instagram and has now shared pictures of herself donning a cleav*ge-popping sheer sequined dress, flaunting her blue eyes and making us drool over her perfect figure. Scroll below to take a look at her photos!

For those who don’t know, the actress was in New York attending the opening of watchmaker TAG Heuer’s Fifth Avenue flagship store. As usual, Daddario stole the show with her glamorous affair and made her fans go gaga over her pretty dress.

Alexandra Daddario took to her Instagram and shared pictures of herself looking ethereal as ever in a sheer sequin dress. Her sheer dress had a corset fit, making her cleav*ge-pop as she flaunted her curves.

The Baywatch actress accessorised the look with a sparkling necklace, earrings and a watch. Alexandra Daddario completed her look with shiny heels and opted for her minimalistic usual glam with bushy brows, nude lips and soft-smokey eyes. Her blue eyes stole the show for us yet again, and the actress kept her tresses open with a side parting.

Take a look at her photos below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by alexandra daddario (@alexandradaddario)

Alexandra Daddario makes us believe in fairies, and we can’t deny it! How else can a human being look so flawless every single time? Haha.

For more fashion updates, stick to Koimoi.

