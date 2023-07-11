Blake Lively is one of the A-listers of Hollywood who has been entertaining her audience with not only her acting skills but also her sense of humour and gorgeous looks. She became an overnight sensation after featuring in Gossip Girl as Serena Van der Woodsen and showcased her evolution in fashion in the series. And today, we stumbled upon a throwback look of the actress where she served HAWT LEWKS like no other. Check it out below.

Every time Blake steps outside, she dresses up, understanding the assignment. She has never disappointed her fans with her fashionable looks, be it at Met Gala or some events. On the personal front, Lively is married to Ryan Reynolds and is living her happily ever after with four children.

At the 2009’s Emmys, Blake Lively walked on the red carpet looking like a bombshell. She opted for a red Versace dress that featured a long plunging neckline with a unique and sleek backless design and a risque thigh-high slit detailing that could make her face a major wardrobe malfunction. She flaunted her curved and cleav*ge in the outfit like the diva that she is, and she could easily put her character Serena from Gossip Girl to shame with her this HAWT look!

We found this picture on Pinterest. Check it out:

Blake Lively put her hair in a sleek, tight long braid and accessorised the look with Lorraine Schwartz ear studs and a bracelet. She gave her outfit a complete look with Christian Louboutin shoes. For makeup, she opted for a subtle but glam look. With a full coverage foundation, a properly sculpted face, blushed cheeks, defined brows, winged liner, mascara-laden lashes and soft pink lip shade- she accentuated it.

We are in awe of Blake‘s beauty and gorgeousness. What about you? Let us know your thoughts about her fashion choices.

