Salma Hayek is one of those actresses who is getting more gorgeous with every passing year, but her photos from years back hit differently, especially the one that we have brought for you today. The actress recently turned 56, and it is just unbelievable how properly she has maintained herself as her bikini-clad pictures made the internet drool over her all over again. Scroll down to get a peep at the throwback picture of her from two decades ago.

If the word s*xy were a person, then it would definitely be Salma; the actress has been blessed by the lords with an amazingly voluptuous figure and the acting talent to make her more appealing towards her fans and everyone else. She is very active on social media with millions of followers, and she treats her fans with throwback pictures at times too, but this picture is one of her most loved looks on the red carpet.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The throwback picture of Salma Hayek from the 2003 Golden Globes is still one of the iconic looks of the Desperado star. Hayek wore a bold red Narciso Rodriguez gown with a plunging V-neckline, perfectly showcasing her racy cleav*ge, and at the same time, it is not revealing as well. The fabric of the gown clung to every curve of her hourglass figure, perfectly accentuating her well-toned body.

Salma Hayek went for a clean makeup look with keeping the focus mainly on her lips sporting a rich ruby shade with sleek liner on the lids and some mascara to liven up the look. The actress added red blush on the cheeks complimenting the lips and the dress while keeping her stark straight hair half-pinned at the back and parted in the middle.

For accessories, Salma was given a pair of dangling earrings and a maroon and white beaded bracelet with black painted nails sticking to the classic black and red combination. Lastly, she carried a black and gold clutch, the pictures have been shared on Twitter, and you can take a look at them here.

salma hayek at the golden globes 2003 pic.twitter.com/B3piYAxW7y — luna (@merglitz) June 7, 2020

salma hayek at the golden globes 2003 pic.twitter.com/B3piYAxW7y — luna (@merglitz) June 7, 2020

For more such fashion throwbacks, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Margot Robbie Breaks Her ‘Pink Spell’ To Leave Us Mesmerized In A Shimmery Black Vintage Peplum Gown & This New Barbie Avatar Has Got Us Screaming “Imagination, Life Is Your Creation”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News