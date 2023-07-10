Sofia Vergara can never stop mesmerising people with her unmatchable physique. The actress knows how to carry her s*xy voluptuous body. As the actress has been defying all age related myths with her flawless skin, she recently shared some snaps from Italy in a neon green swimsuit.

Sofia is a Colombian actress who began her journey in Hollywood with the 2003 comedy Chasing Papi. But, her breakthrough came by playing Gloria Delgado Pritchett in the long-running ABC sitcom Modern Family. The show’s popularity even made Sofia one of the highest-paid TV actresses in the country.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Coming back, Sofia Vergara enjoys a massive fan following on her social media handles. The actress, who has turned 51 today, is celebrating her birthday week by vacationing in Italy. As her Instagram followers reached 30 million, she shared a glimpse from her swim day striking some s*ductive poses.

In the photos, Sofia Vergara fashioned a sleeveless neon green swimsuit with a plunging neckline. She gve a glimpse of her perfect hourglass figure with a flat tummy and b*sty b**bs. The one-piece had high-rise bottom cuts giving the actress ample space to show off her curvy side b*tt.

She left her locks open and ditched heavy makeup in the swimsuit. While the pictures perfectly captured her happy mood, the birthday girl s*duced many with her expressive eyes. In the caption, she penned a note of gratitude that read, “30,000,000 followers!! Thank u to u all! Thank u for always being there for me! Thank u for always supporting me in everything I do!! Besos from Italy!!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara)

Sofia is indeed the epitome of s*xiness and is seemingly ready to make us go gaga over her bod throughout her 50s. However, her fans are still in disbelief that she has turned 51.

Let us know your views on the Modern Family star’s look in the space below.

For more such fashion stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Friends’ ‘Rachel’ Jennifer Aniston & Team Reimagined In Stunningly Beautiful Indian Attire & We Only Wanna Say ‘Our Eyes, Our Eyes’ In A Good Way!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News