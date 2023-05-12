Sofia Vergara is one of the hottest actresses in Hollywood, and it seems that she’s growing more appealing with every passing day. She never ceases to amaze her fans with her sartorial picks, which are usually body-hugging gowns and tops that accentuate her curves. But young Sofia was a different story altogether! The actress posed for several bikini shoots and looked like an absolute seductress. She often shares throwback pictures on her social media and they are every bit sensational!

Today, we are particularly obsessed with one of her throwback snaps that she shared more than a year ago. She posed partially n*ked and welcomed August in the most quirky way ever. Scroll on to know more.

Sofia Vergara took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures last year that showcased her glorious curves. In the first pic, her back was to the camera, but she had turned a little to dazzle everyone with her stunning smile. For the shoot, she wore absolutely nothing but a black skimpy thong. She flashed her flawless b*tt and side b**b completely. However, she covered her n*pple with a huge fruit basket.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara)

The Hot Pursuit star wore a silver armlet on of her hands and had stuck a flower behind her ear to give her a delicate appeal. In the next picture, Sofia Vergara took a bolder approach and ditched the flowers completely. She wore a skimpier thong that revealed her entire b*tt and a** crack. She placed one hand on her b**bs and the other on a cowgirl hat that she sported.

In both pictures, the Modern Family actress wore her long blond hair down and gave it a natural straight look. For the makeup, she opted for natural blushed makeup with pink lips, soft eyes and a sweat-proof base. It gave her a beautiful sun-kissed look as well as a bold yet feminine vibe.

Which one of the two looks did you like the most? Let us know in the comments and for more such fashion updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

