Gal Gadot Avoids A Nip-Slip Showing Off A Good Part Of Her Side B**bs As She Channels Her Inner Barbie Proving That She Is Here To Slay

Gal Gadot is among the most celebrated female stars in the industry who never leave a chance to impress fans. The actress has come very far in her career with her stunning performances. While she brings every role to life with utmost perfection, her fashion picks are also something that never disappoints. Gal recently turned heads at Barbie premiere in Los Angeles giving a good glimpse of her side-b**bs.

Gal began modelling in 2000 and landed a role in the fourth instalment in the Fast & Furious film franchise in 2009. Since then, she has only gone up in her career and worked with many celebrated actors and directors.

The premiere of Greta Gerwig’s directorial Barbie saw many Hollywood A-listers don chic outfits, including While Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Simu Liu and the rest of the cast. However, the Wonder Woman star won hearts as she turned up in a stunning brown dress with a detailed bottom showing off a lot of her skin.

Gal Gadot opted for a brown latex dress with white vertical stripes by JW Anderson to turn heads at the red carpet. The sleeveless dress’ top featured a jewel neckline with huge cutouts on the sides through which the 38-year-old avoided a nip slip and showed off a good part of her side b**bs. The bottom featured intricate asymmetrical folding details that added to the look’s class.

The Red Notice actress wore transparent heels, seemingly inspired by Barbie, and carried a white statement piece bag. Tying her hair in a neat high ponytail, Gal Gadot ditched heavy makeup and went for a subtle n*de base. She completed her look with thick gold hoops, and her heart-melting smile did the rest of the work in mesmerising everyone.

On the work front, Gal is currently gearing up for her upcoming Netflix film Heart of Stone, which also stars Alia Bhatt and Jamie Dornan.

