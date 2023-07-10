Margot Robbie is currently leading every headline for her upcoming movie Barbie directed by Greta Gerwig and starring Ryan Gosling. However, every new day, Margot was putting on her Barbie shoes and was getting ready, just like the Barbies we have seen since childhood. However, at the LA premiere of her movie, she broke her ‘pink couture’ mould and wore something extraordinary that took our breath away. Scroll ahead to check it out below!

Nobody could have aced the role of Barbie other than Margot. It felt like she was born to portray the character, and every other day she has been proving with her Barbie avatars. And we ain’t complaining.

A few hours back, we found the pictures of Margot Robbie from the Los Angeles premiere event for the movie Barbie. Apart from the lead cast of the film, Gal Gadot and others could also be spotted at the premiere, and Robbie created quite a buzz with her recent look as she broke her Barbiecore and put on something different.

Margot Robbie can be seen wearing a Schiaparelli black vintage shimmery off-shoulder peplum gown with mermaid cut detailing inspired by the iconic “Solo in the Spotlight” Barbie doll from the 1960s. She paired it with separate glove sleeves and black heels. Margot accessorised the look with a gorgeous diamond neckpiece, along with a pair of ear studs.

Check out the pictures shared by one of her fan pages on Twitter:

📸 Margot Robbie at the #Barbie Los Angeles Premiere pic.twitter.com/pbLaLrRVhF — Marvelous Margot Robbie (@margotrobbiecom) July 10, 2023

For makeup, the Wolf Of The Wall Street actress opted for a glam one, including a full coverage foundation with a contoured face, blushed cheeks, defined brows, subtle peach eyeshadow, lots of mascara and plumpy red lip shade to complete the look. For hair, Margot’s hairstylist opted for a retro look, accentuated with a side-parting puffed wavy hairstyle.

What are your thoughts about Margot Robbie’s different kind of vintage ‘Barbie‘ look? We are in love!

