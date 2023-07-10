Zac Efron decided to step out over the weekend to enjoy the sun and quickly managed to break the Internet as he flaunted his toned physique while enjoying his time on a yacht. The former Disney star spent some quality time on a luxury yacht in St. Tropez. The shirtless and toned body of the handsome actor soon led to thirst trap comments on social media. Read on to know more.

Zac Efron, on the work front, will soon be seen in a movie called A Family Affair which is scheduled to hit the theatres in November 2023. The film will also star Nicole Kidman and Joey King among a few others.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Talking about Zac Efron’s latest appearance, a reddit post shared a few hot pictures of the actor. Zac was clicked while putting his washboard abs on display along with his chiseled biceps and six-pack abs. St. Tropez is a popular celebrity tourist destination so it was no surprise to see Zac having a good time there. The Hollywood star rocked patterned swim trunks, reflective shades and a bucket hat while sunbathing on the deck. He then suited up to take a ride on a jet ski. Zac then cooled off from the action with a quick shower on the boat.

Take a look:

Social media users were quick to react while drooling over Zac Efron’s good looks. One user stated, “I feel like his team told him to appear in public after the whole internet making fun of his look for a wrestling movie which was taken last year.” Another stated, “Yes, he’s gorgeous but he’s beautiful at any size or shape, and pictures like these make me nervous for him, because he’s talked about how much he has struggled with body image.”

One person said, “I’m sorry y’all but this man is SO SO FINE. if there was one man I could have a chance with once, it would be him. 100000%.” The next one said, “Zefron is the one gift that keeps on giving in my life.”

A person said, “That’s damn pole block in picture 9 his body” as one chimed in, “I was taking my time shifting my eyes down and look at those cute aquarium shorts he’s wearing aw.”

Another concluded, “It seems so cruel to human men folk that someone can be this good-looking.”

The High School Musical star was trolled in 2020 for his dad-bod and was called out for his huskier physique, as well as his chest hair and full beard.

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: When Scarlett Johansson Proved She Has The ‘Best Hourglass Figure’ In Hollywood, Flaunting Her Body In A Body-Hugging Gown Serving Goals Like Aphrodite!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News