Selena Gomez is one of the world’s most successful entrepreneurs and artists, with a massive fan following worldwide. Her fans often label themselves as ‘Selnators’ and never miss an opportunity to trend her on social media with her public appearances. The singer took to her Instagram account and shared pictures donning a tan-coloured bodysuit, giving a sneak peek of her busty assets and ‘Rare’ tattoos, and we’ll never get tired of her ‘same old love’. Scroll below to take a look.

Selena recently shared pictures of celebrating 4th July with her girlfriends, including Taylor Swift. Those who know, know that the duo is best friends with each other and have been there through difficult times for each other.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Selena Gomez took to her Instagram account and shared pictures with her gal pal, Nicola Peltz. The two are pretty tight with each other and often give a glimpse of their close bond to fans on social media.

In the photos, Selena Gomez can be seen wearing a tan-coloured bodysuit that came with a plunging neckline, and the singer subtly flaunted her busty assets while giving body goals to her fans worldwide.

Sel opted for a bare face with no makeup on and looked absolutely stunning in it. Her skin is glowing in the pictures, and we wonder how a human being can be so flawless!

Take a look at it:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)

Selena Gomez never misses an opportunity to turn heads with her Instagram uploads. What are your thoughts on posing for pictures with Nicola Peltz? Tell us in the space below.

For more fashion updates, stick to Koimoi.

Must Read: When Jennifer Lopez Went Topless & Used A Sea-Shell Necklace To Hide Her N*pples & Flaunt Her B**bs, Reminding Everyone That Mermaids Are Indeed Dangerous!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News