Salma Hayek is one stunning woman, and her beauty is undeniable. The Mexican-American actress is currently in her mid-50s but has never looked like one. She is clearly ageing backwards, and we ain’t complaining. She often hypnotises us with her charm, and today, we found another picture from one of her throwback looks, where the Eternals actress slayed like the diva that she is! Scroll ahead to check it out.

Recently, on National Bikini Day, Salma took to her Instagram handle to share a post where the actress wore a two-piece multi-coloured bikini putting her b**bs on a racy display. And netizens have been lauding her and crown her as ‘hot mama’. Hayek knows how to leave her fans breathless with her charm.

Now, coming back to the throwback picture we found on Reddit. It was back in 2006 when Salma Hayek attended Swarovski Private Dinner to Honor the 2006 CFDA Nominees, looking like a gorgeous diva in a grey cleav*ge popping gown with a metallic sequined bra peeping out of the dress. The satin dress featured a deep U-neckline that made her bra pop out along with a pocket (which every girl desires in her dress). She paired the look with a shimmery clutch.

Check out the outfit in the picture here:

Salma Hayek opted for minimal makeup, including foundation, contoured cheeks and nose with lots of blush, defined brows, greyish eyeshadow with an ample amount of mascara and nude brown lip shade. Salma kept her blow-dried hair open and let it flow over her shoulders. It didn’t look like she was wearing any jewellery as her neck was empty while her ears were covered with her hair.

Her scintillating look has always been enough for her fans to skip a heartbeat. What are your thoughts about Salma Hayek’s this throwback look? Let us know in the comments below.

