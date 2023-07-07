If there’s one word in the world to describe Angelina Jolie, it’s bold! The lady has dared to talk about anything and everything in the world without an ounce of regret or shame. And we love her for her courageous and in-your-face attitude. The actress expresses her personality perfectly, not only with her statements but even with her outfit choices. Case in point: A throwback picture of Angie in a black mesh dress that looked beyond stunning. Scroll on as we decode her look.

Angelina knows what kinds of attire work for her, and she has taken her own sweet time over the years to make her style statement unparalleled. She is a fashionista for a reason and continues reading to know exactly why we think so.

There are many Reddit fan pages dedicated to Angelina Jolie, where her beauty, talent and style are appreciated in a more profound way. One such page shared an old picture of the actress, and we were left speechless. According to the title, the Maleficent star was posing for photographer Jeff Dunas in 1996. She wore a black mesh see-through dress with a corset-style off-shoulder bodysuit underneath. It had two flimsy straps on the b**bs that barely covered the diva’s n*pples.

Take A Look:

While the off-shoulder sweetheart neckline of the dress added a delicate appeal to the fit, the peak-a-boo of the n*pples and b**bs made the ensemble super hot. The mesh fabric had a tip-to-toe zipper on the front, and the skirt element of the dress flaunted layers and black laces. The otherwise feminine attire looked quite risque and screamed danger, thanks to Angelina Jolie’s rest of the get-up as well.

She had her chopped and flaunted layered bob cut. She painted her lips coral and added soft brown smokey detail on her eyes along with sharp eyeliner. The Eternals actress ditched all accessories, spread her legs a little and looked straight into the camera, making everyone sweat so hard.

This old picture of Angie will surely remind you of the young Tomb Raider actress who was making her footprint impactful in Hollywood.

