South African star Sharlto Copley will be next seen in the movie Beast along with Idris Elba and others. In a recent interview, the actor talked about how he was introduced to Bollywood and what he thinks about Amitabh Bachchan. Scroll down to read the scoop!

Who doesn’t know about Amitabh Bachchan? The legendary celeb is still considered as one of the most versatile actors in Bollywood.

Now in a recent conversation with India Today, Beast star Sharlto Copley shared whether he knows about Bollywood or would like to visit India. Recalling how he got introduced to peppy Bollywood songs and learned about Amitabh Bachchan, he said, “I remember at school when my friend Suraj, sort of exposed me to songs featuring Amitabh Bachchan and, you know, we would sing ‘Jhoom Jhoom’. I’m totally butchering everything, of course (laughs). But, I knew about him, he [Big B] is like the Indian Michael Jackson, you know?”

Sharlto Copley even mentioned in the conversation that he would love to visit India and shared, “I would love to visit India. I had a best friend throughout school and his parents came over from India to South Africa. I used to stay over at his house all the time and kind of be in an Indian household. In fact, I’ve had a bunch of Indian friends over the years. So I have a strong connection to the place for some intangible reason. I would definitely love to go.”

While recalling the Bollywood dance choreography that he watched recently on a flight, Sharlto Copley said, “I don’t know what movie it was. I saw a Bollywood movie playing on the screen the other day on a flight. There was this dance sequence happening in this Bollywood movie and I couldn’t hear it. But it was literally the most spectacular dance choreography I’ve ever seen in my life. I just looked at it and I was shocked because growing up, as teenagers, we would be like Bollywood is not that cool. But, I was watching the screen now. I was like, ‘Oh, my God, the Bollywood guys are just raising the bar now.'”

Well, Sharlto Copley is surely a Bollywood fanatic. What do you think? Let us know!

